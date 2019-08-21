Cheong Wa Dae Denies Report Bolton Expressed Regret over GSOMIA Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s presidential office says the top national security advisers of South Korea and the United States discussed trilateral coordination with Japan following Seoul’s decision to end a military intelligence-sharing deal with Tokyo.Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung’s revelation in a media briefing on Wednesday came after a local newspaper raised speculation that John Bolton called Chung Eui-yong to express Washington’s regret over South Korea’s decision to terminate the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) with Japan.Ko acknowledged the two officials spoke on the phone, but said the call was to discuss how Seoul, Washington and Tokyo will maintain their three-way coordination.Another senior presidential official said South Korea’s presidential office and the White House had nine separate discussions regarding the GSOMIA issue.The official also clarified the South Korean presidential office’s controversial statement that the U.S. “understood” Seoul’s decision to end the GSOMIA.The official explained that the statement only meant that the U.S. was aware of South Korea’s position, not that Washington agreed with the decision.