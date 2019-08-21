S. Korea Asks US to Refrain from Expressing Disappointment over GSOMIA Termination

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young has asked the United States to refrain from issuing public messages expressing disappointment and concern about Seoul's recent decision to terminate a military information-sharing pact with Japan.The vice minister called in U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris to make the request on Wednesday after Washington repeatedly broadcast such sentiments on Seoul's decision to end the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA).According to a diplomatic source, Cho pointed out that Washington's open, repeated messages against Seoul's decision would not be helpful in strengthening the bilateral alliance and that Seoul is fully aware of the U.S.’ position on the matter.In response, Harris reportedly said he understands and will convey Seoul's position to Washington.In a press release, the Foreign Ministry said Cho told Harris that Seoul's decision on GSOMIA is unrelated to the South Korea-U.S. alliance and that it will continue to maintain trilateral security cooperation with the U.S. and Japan and strive to further develop the bilateral alliance with Washington.