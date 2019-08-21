US Defense Official Expresses Concern on S. Korea's GSOMIA Decision

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. defense official expressed open concern about South Korea's decision to end a military intelligence sharing deal with Japan shortly after Seoul asked the U.S. to refrain from such messaging.At a Wednesday forum organized by the Center for Strategic and International Studies(CSIS) in Washington, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Randall Schriver said the U.S. is concerned about Seoul's decision.He said the decision reflects frustration with efforts to resolve trade and economic disputes with Japan, but that the U.S. is concerned it may reflect a serious "misapprehension" on the part of the Moon Jae-in administration regarding serious security challenges in Northeast Asia.Schriver emphasized his belief that Seoul's decision will hurt U.S. security interests in Asia as strategic competitors benefit from tensions between America's allies in the region.The defense official then urged South Korea to recommit to and renew the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA), adding the U.S. has called on Seoul and Tokyo to commit to meaningful dialogue to address bilateral issues.Schriver’s remarks come after South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young earlier on Wednesday asked U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris that the U.S. refrain from negative public messaging about Seoul's GSOMIA decision.Though Harris reportedly said he would relay the sentiments to Washington, it is unclear if Schriver was aware of the conversation when he spoke at CSIS the same day.