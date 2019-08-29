US Defense Leaders Express Disappointment at S. Korea-Japan Dispute

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Wednesday that he is "very disappointed" by both South Korea and Japan over their ongoing dispute that led to Seoul's decision to scrap a military intelligence sharing deal.The remarks came at a joint press conference with U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Joseph Dunford at the Pentagon.Dunford, for his part, said he shares Esper’s disappointment as the Seoul-Tokyo row is a setback in the two U.S. allies' relationship, which he described as very important.He expressed hope that South Korea and Japan will be able to resolve their differences, saying that they along with the U.S. face common threats in the region and are stronger when they work together.Dunford added he has not seen any impact on military operations from Seoul's decision to pull out of the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA).The remarks came after South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young earlier on Wednesday asked U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris that the U.S. refrain from negative public messaging about Seoul's GSOMIA decision.It is unclear if the U.S. defense officials were aware of the conversation.