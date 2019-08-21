Supreme Court Set to Rule on Bribery Case of Ex-President Park, Samsung Chief

Photo : KBS News

The Supreme Court is set to deliver a final verdict on a massive bribery scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye and Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong.In the sentencing hearing scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, the nation's highest court is expected to decide on whether to uphold or dismiss an appeals court ruling that sentenced Park to 25 years in prison for receiving eight billion won in bribes from Samsung.Park's confidante, Choi Soon-sil, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the high-profile case.The top court will also decide whether to uphold an appeals court ruling that saw Lee’s five-year sentence reduced to two and a half years, suspended for four years.The appeals court acquitted Lee of most charges, convicting him only of improprieties surrounding a transfer of three-point-six billion won that apparently was made to support Choi’s daughter’s equestrianism.