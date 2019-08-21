Busan Mayor's Office Raided as Cho Kuk Investigation Expands

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided the office of Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don as part of an investigation into allegations of impropriety involving justice minister nominee Cho Kuk and members of his family.​The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Thursday morning sent prosecutors and inspectors to the mayor's office to secure documents and computer files.The prosecution is reportedly focusing on information related to Oh's appointment of Roh Hwan-jung as chief of the Busan Medical Center.While serving as head of Pusan National University's(PNU) medical school hospital in Yangsan, just north of Busan, Roh provided a scholarship that he created to Cho's daughter for six consecutive semesters.Cho’s daughter’s apparently poor academic performance as a PNU medical student, however, has fueled speculation that the scholarship may have been awarded for reasons other than merit.The prosecution also conducted search and seizure operations at Busan’s Fiscal Innovation Division office on Tuesday, which is in charge of managing the Busan Medical Center and other publican organizations.Oh is currently on an official trip to Europe as part of efforts to bring the 2030 World Expo to the southeastern port city.