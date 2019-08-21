Ex-chief of YG Entertainment Questioned Over Gambling Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

The former head of one of Korea’s largest media entertainment companies is being questioned by police over allegations of illegal overseas gambling.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, former YG Entertainment CEO Yang Hyun-suk was summoned for questioning Thursday morning over allegations of habitual gambling and violating the Foreign Exchange Transaction Act to secure gambling funds.Yang told the reporters before questioning that he will faithfully cooperate with the probe and be truthful with police about the suspicions surrounding him.Yang is suspected of gambling billions worth of won in Las Vegas using money he borrowed in the U.S, a violation of the Foreign Exchange Transaction Act.Police reportedly suspect that Yang may have used company funds for gambling. They also plan to look into allegations that Yang arranged sexual services for investors in Seoul in 2014.Seungri, a former member of the K-pop boy band Big Bang under YG Entertainment, was summoned Wednesday over the same allegations.