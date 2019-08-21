Pres. Moon Urges Japan to Become Honest about Economic Retaliation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says Japan is seeking to rationalize its economic retaliation against South Korea by changing its words without any grounds, stressing Tokyo must become honest.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"Japan is not honestly revealing the reasons behind its economic retaliation. It is seeking to justify its economic retaliation by frequently changing its words. [Japan] is being very uncandid as it is clearly linking past historical issues with economic affairs no matter what kind of excuses it makes."Moon made the remarks on Thursday while chairing an extraordinary Cabinet meeting.He said Japan has failed to show remorse over its past wrongdoings and instead has distorted history, causing further harm.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"Japan is also not squarely dealing with past issues. There were tragic histories not just in Korea but also in many Asian countries and it is an immovable historical fact that Japan was the culprit. Without acknowledging the past or reflecting on it with contrition, Japan's distortion of history is adding more pain to the victims."In particular, Moon said Japan continues to issue territorial claims over the Dokdo islets, which he described as the first victim of Japan’s imperialist occupation.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"Japan also continues to raise territorial claims over the Dokdo islets, which was the first sacrifice to the Japanese imperialist invasion. Japan should start by squarely facing the past, cooperate with the world and move towards the future. It is not shameful to reflect on the past."He urged Japan to march toward the future by cooperating with the world, starting with facing up to history.