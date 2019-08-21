Fast-tracked Electoral Reform Bill Approved by Assembly Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

A special committee has approved a bill that would revise parliamentary election law and introduce a new proportional representation system.The National Assembly's special committee on political reform held a general meeting on Thursday morning, where lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party and three minor opposition parties approved the election law revision bill proposed by Justice Party lawmaker Sim Sang-jeung.The revision bill was approved 121 days after being fast-tracked on April 30.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party, which is against the revision and was absent at the meeting, strongly protested the approval.According to the revision bill, the number of parliamentary seats will be maintained at the current 300, while the number of district parliamentary seats will be reduced to 225 from 253.The number of proportional representation seats will be increased to 75 from 47.The bill will now be handed over to the Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee for a review that could last up to 90 days.