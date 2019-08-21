N. Korea's Rubber-Stamp Parliament to Hold Rare Second Session of Year

Photo : KBS News

North Korea's rubber-stamp parliament will hold its second session of the year on Thursday, raising speculation about Pyongyang's foreign policy aims amid stalled denuclearization talks with the United States.The Supreme People's Assembly usually holds one plenary session a year in late winter or early spring to make legislative revisions, set state policies, approve the budget and conduct personnel reshuffles.It is considered rare for two sessions to take place in one year.During this year's earlier session in April, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was re-elected as chair of the powerful State Affairs Commission and also delivered a policy speech.While the agenda for the upcoming session remains unknown, the North could state its position on stalled denuclearization talks after conducting a series of missile launches in protest of Seoul and Washington's joint military drills.Pyongyang could also set forth guidelines regarding its current five-year economic development plan, which is set to be completed next year.