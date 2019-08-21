Busan Mayor's Office Raided as Cho Kuk Investigation Expands

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The prosecution is expanding investigations into allegations involving justice minister nominee Cho Kuk and his family members. Prosecutors and investigators raided the office of the Busan mayor after a travel ban was slapped on members of Cho's family.Celina Yoon has more.Report: Prosecutors raided the office of Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don as part of ongoing investigations into allegations of impropriety involving justice minister nominee Cho Kuk and members of his family.​The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Thursday morning sent prosecutors and inspectors to the mayor's office, securing documents and computer files.The prosecution is reportedly focusing on information related to Oh's appointment of Roh Hwan-jung as chief of the Busan Medical Center.While serving as head of Pusan National University's(PNU) medical school hospital in the Busan suburb of Yangsan, Roh provided a scholarship that he created to Cho's daughter for six consecutive semesters.Cho’s daughter’s apparently poor academic performance as a PNU medical student, however, has fueled speculation that the scholarship may have been awarded for reasons other than merit.The prosecution conducted search and seizure operations at Busan’s Fiscal Innovation Division office on Tuesday, which is in charge of managing the Busan Medical Center and other public organizations.The prosecution is also investigating a private equity fund in which Cho's family invested. It is tracking the financial accounts of Cho's relative who is suspected of de facto managing the fund. The nominee's wife and two children invested just over one-billion won into the fund.On top of simultaneously raiding on Tuesday some 20 institutions connected with the allegations surrounding Cho, prosecutors have applied a travel ban on some of Cho's relatives.Celina Yoon, KBS World Radio News.