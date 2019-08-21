Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Down 0.40%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost seven-point-68 points, or point-40 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at one-thousand-933-point-41.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing three-point-33 points, or point-55 percent, to close at 599-point-57.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-216-point-four won.