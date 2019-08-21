Menu Content

KOSPI Closes Thursday Down 0.40%

Write: 2019-08-29 15:41:59Update: 2019-08-29 15:42:17

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost seven-point-68 points, or point-40 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at one-thousand-933-point-41.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing three-point-33 points, or point-55 percent, to close at 599-point-57.

On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-216-point-four won.
