KOSPI Closes Thursday Down 0.40%
Write: 2019-08-29 15:41:59 / Update: 2019-08-29 15:42:17
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost seven-point-68 points, or point-40 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at one-thousand-933-point-41.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing three-point-33 points, or point-55 percent, to close at 599-point-57.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-216-point-four won.
