Ruling & Opposition Collide Again over Election Revision

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The National Assembly's special committee on political reform held a general meeting where lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party and three minor opposition parties approved new election rules for a final vote later this year. The main opposition Liberty Korea Party, however, decried the whole process as invalid.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Under the controversial election bill, the total number of electoral districts will be reduced by 28 to 225, and the remaining 75 seats will be allocated to parties partly based on separate party ballots.The proposal is expected to benefit smaller parties, whose district candidates tended to win fewer seats than their parties' overall approval ratings would otherwise suggest.In the 19-member political reform committee session Thursday, eleven voted in support of the new proportional representation plan, with eight abstentions from the main and minor opposition parties.While the Liberty Korea Party(LKP) fiercely rejected the bill, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and minor Justice Party proceeded to vote, with some minor conservative Bareunmirae members taking part.Also to the chagrin of the conservative LKP, the proposed election regulation lowers the minimum voting age to 18 from the current 19. It also seeks to adopt a "best loser system," under which those narrowly defeated in their constituencies may be elected under proportional representation.With the ruling party suggesting the main opposition join efforts to work out the remaining details, the LKP says the railroaded bill is invalid.The committee approval came 121 days after the revision was initially fast-tracked in a vote marred by an ugly physical scuffle in the parliamentary building. The bill will now be handed over to the Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee for a review that could last up to 90 days.Even if the rival parties fail to find common ground, the bill will automatically be eligible for a plenary vote at a general meeting as early as November 27.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.