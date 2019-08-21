S. Korea's Top Court Orders Retrial for Samsung Electronics Chief, Ex-Pres. Park in Graft Scandal

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: South Korea's top court has issued a verdict on the massive corruption scandal involving Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, former President Park Geun-hye and her confidante Choi Soon-sil. All three rulings were rejected as-is and returned to lower courts for retrial.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: South Korea's Supreme Court dismissed and remanded a lower court's decision that ordered a suspended prison sentence for Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong on numerous charges, including bribery and embezzlement.In its ruling on Thursday, the top court acknowledged three horses Samsung provided to former President Park Geun-hye's confidante Choi Soon-sil and the conglomerate's donations to a Choi family sports foundation as bribes.The Seoul High Court will now have to retry the case to determine an appropriate legal punishment.In 2017, the Samsung heir was given a five-year jail term on charges that he bribed Choi through the equestrian provision and funds for the sports foundation, all totaling eight-point-nine billion won.The appellate court the following year reduced Lee's sentence to a two-and-a-half-year suspended sentence, ruling that only the three-point-six-billion won Samsung sent to Choi's Germany-based firm constituted a bribe.The court said the ownership of the horses was not transferred to Choi, also dismissing the charge that Samsung transferred the funds to the foundation in return for government backing of a business deal that would strengthen Lee’s control of Samsung.Lee was able to walk free with a suspended sentence since the amount of bribery fell below five billion won.Thursday's rejection of the appeals court ruling, however, significantly reduces the chances that the de facto leader of the tech giant will avoid time behind bars.The Supreme Court also ordered the appellate court to retry the case for former president Park Geun-hye on charges regarding the massive graft scandal that led to her removal from office in 2017.The court said both the lower and appellate courts failed to separate the bribery charges against a public official from other charges during trial. While the appellate court sentenced Park to 25 years in prison and ordered a fine of 20 billion won, the jail term could increase in a retrial.A retrial for Choi was also ordered after the top court dismissed charges of coercion in demanding conglomerates to make foundation donations, but her prison term is not expected to be significantly affected.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.