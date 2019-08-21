S. Korea's Political Parties Continue to Clash Over Justice Minister Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's rival political parties clashed over justice minister nominee Cho Kuk's private equity fund at a confirmation hearing for Financial Services Commission chairperson nominee Eun Sung-soo.Main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) Rep. Kim Jong-seok questioned the legality of the fund manager being a relative of the nominee, while Rep. Kim Sung-won accused the Cho family of speculation abusing loopholes in the legal system.The ruling Democratic Party defended the nominee, saying investing into a fund alone should not be criticized.Eun said existing regulations only prohibit the investor from intervening in fund management, adding no allegations suggest Cho meddled in the fund operation.During his confirmation hearing, agriculture minister nominee Kim Hyun-soo denied allegations that he engaged in real estate speculation.The LKP, meanwhile, partially boycotted Eun's confirmation hearing and sought adjournment of Kim's hearing following a parliamentary political reform committee's passage of election law revisions.