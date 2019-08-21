International Foreign Ministry: Japan's Change to Security Cooperation Led to GSOMIA Decision

Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Thursday that South Korea decided to end the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) with Japan because Tokyo first brought about a "serious change" to the two countries' security cooperation.



In a report to parliament, the ministry said the government determined that maintaining GSOMIA, which is designed to facilitate the exchange of sensitive military information, did not meet Korea's national interest as the Japanese government raised issues regarding damaged bilateral trust and security concerns.



The ministry said in the report that it will urge Tokyo to withdraw its unjustified export restrictions against Korea and continue diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue of wartime forced labor.



The ministry also plans to inform the international community of Japan's actions at the UN General Assembly in New York next month.



It also vowed to retain steadfast joint defense readiness with the United States and continue to seek trilateral security cooperation with Washington and Tokyo to counter North Korea's missile and nuclear threats.