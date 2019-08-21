S. Korea's Population Aged Under 4 Dips Below 2 Mln for First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's population aged four and younger dipped below two million for the first time ever last year while the number of seniors over 70 years old surpassed five million.With the rapidly aging society and chronically low birthrate, five working-age Koreans will be needed to support one senior citizen 65 and older.Half of South Korea's population are concentrated in the wider metropolitan region while a record high of over 25 percent now reside in Gyeonggi Province.Statistics Korea on Thursday released the results of its Population and Housing Census for 2018.The census is based on a tally of 25 different administrative records of 15 government agencies, and is the official finalized government data on demographics.South Korea's population as of last November stood at 51-point-63 million, up 210-thousand from the previous year.The population of Seoul decreased by 68-thousand to nine-point-67 million people, accounting for 18-point-seven percent of the total.