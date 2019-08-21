Medical Association Urges Withdrawal of Thesis Involving Justice Minister Nominee's Daughter

Photo : YONHAP News

An association of medical doctors in South Korea is calling for the withdrawal of a medical thesis co-authored by the daughter of justice minister nominee Cho Kuk amid allegations of academic impropriety.The Korean Medical Association said Thursday that it will hold a press conference on Friday to urge Dankook University School of Medicine professor Chang Young-pyo, the corresponding author of the thesis in question, to voluntarily withdraw the paper.Earlier, the association referred the professor to its own ethical committee to determine whether he deserves to face disciplinary measures. The committee launched a review on the matter last Sunday but has yet to reach a conclusion.An association official said public suspicions over possible violations of research ethics have snowballed to such an extent that it decided to take action regardless of the outcome of its ethics committee’s review.Cho’s daughter was listed as the primary author of a medical research paper after just a two-week internship under Chang’s tutelage when she was a high school student.She reportedly cited the paper in her application to Korea University, where she earned a bachelor degree in environmental science and ecological engineering. She later enrolled at the medical school of Pusan National University where she trained to become a doctor.The English-written thesis was submitted to the Korean Society of Pathologists in December 2008 and was published in March the following year.