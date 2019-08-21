Economist: Seoul Is World's Eighth Safest City

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul has been included on a list of the top 10 safest cities in the world.The Economist Intelligence Unit(EIU), the research wing of the British weekly magazine The Economist, announced its biennial Safe Cities Index on Thursday.In it, Seoul and Copenhagen were tied for eighth with average points of 87-point-four. It marks a significant improvement for the South Korean capital, which placed 14th in the previous survey.Sixty cities were compared based on four safety categories: digital, infrastructure, health and personal. Out of the four categories, Seoul ranked highest in the health category at third.Tokyo was named the safest city for the third consecutive survey with 92 points, followed by Singapore and Osaka.Hong Kong nosedived to 20th from ninth in 2017, while Washington D.C. jumped to 7th from 23rd. Also ranked in the top 10 were Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto and Melbourne.