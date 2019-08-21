S. Korea Calls National Interest Top Priority over GSOMIA Decision

Photo : YONHAP News

Explaining its recent decision to terminate a military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan, Seoul’s presidential office says nothing can be prioritized more than South Korea’s national interest.A key Cheong Wa Dae official relayed the stance Thursday in response to concerns a crack may be developing between Seoul and Washington over South Korea's withdrawal from the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) with Japan amid a series of negative responses from U.S. officials.The South Korean official said it's natural for the U.S. and South Korea to view the same matter from their own perspectives and do their best to preserve their own national interests in the best way they see fit.The official said it's important to ensure successful information sharing between the two allies and communication over security and economic issues, noting that Seoul will communicate with Washington more actively than before and make sure there are no gaps on such matters.On Wednesday, South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young called in U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris and asked the U.S. to refrain from negative public messaging about Seoul's decision not to renew GSOMIA following Japan's trade restrictions.