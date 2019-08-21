Rival Parties Fail to Agree over Who to Testify at Justice Minister Nominee's Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

A parliamentary committee has failed to confirm its plans on the confirmation hearing for justice minister nominee Cho Kuk, raising the prospect the hearing will not be held next week as scheduled.The National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee held a general meeting Thursday to adopt plans on how to proceed with the two-day confirmation hearing set to begin next Monday. However, the ruling and opposition parties couldn’t iron out their differences over who will be summoned to testify over a slew of impropriety allegations against the nominee.The meeting only wrapped up after the rival parties agreed to create an agenda adjustment subcommittee to determine the scope of witnesses to summon. The ad-hoc subcommittee can remain active for up to 90 days since its creation.It has raised speculation parliament will fail to follow through with its plan to hold the confirmation hearing early next week or even delay it indefinitely.Under the related parliamentary procedure act, summons should be delivered to witnesses five days before the respective hearing or earlier, meaning the hearing next Monday, even if it is held, will likely proceed without any witnesses.