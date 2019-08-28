Japan Grants First Shipment of Hydrogen Fluoride to S. Korea Since Curbing Exports

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has allowed the first shipment of hydrogen fluoride to South Korea since it tightened export controls on the high-tech material in early July.An official at the Trade, Industry and Energy Ministry said Thursday that the government confirmed that Japan allowed one shipment of hydrogen fluoride gas. Samsung is reportedly the recipient.Hydrogen fluoride is one of three key materials used in the production of semiconductors and display panels that Japan restricts shipments of to South Korea. Fluorinated polyimide and photoresists are also restricted.Since the export controls took effect July 4, Japan has allowed two shipments of photoresists, both to Samsung.A South Korean official said that the latest shipment does not represent a shift in Japan's position and that Seoul would continue to demand the removal of all export controls.