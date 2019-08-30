Moon Hopes for N. Korean Leader's Participation in ASEAN Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said the attendance of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at a summit this year between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) would be meaningful for peace on the Korean Peninsula.The president made the remarks in an interview published in the Bangkok Post on Friday ahead of a weeklong trip to Thailand, Myanmar and Laos next week.He said it would be very meaningful for peace on the peninsula and in East Asia if Kim is given a chance to join the special summit scheduled for Nov. 25-26 in Busan.Moon said that the government will have to decide on whether to invite the North Korean leader after taking into account progress in U.S.-North Korea talks and the Korean Peninsula peace process, adding that Seoul will continue related consultations with ASEAN member states.While Kim has committed to take steps towards denuclearization, Moon said that what matters most is for North Korea to actually put denuclearization into concrete action.Regarding the ongoing trade rift between South Korea and Japan, Moon said he's very concerned that Japan pursued unjust economic retaliation over historical issues.However, he said he is ready to embrace and cooperate with Japan when it returns to the table for dialogue and cooperation, whenever that may be.