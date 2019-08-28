N. Korea Changes Constitution to Further Solidify Kim Regime

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's rubber-stamp parliament has reportedly approved changes to the country's constitution that further solidify leader Kim Jong-un’s power and authority as head of state.The North's state media channel Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Thursday that the second session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly(SPA) convened that day made amendments to the Socialist Constitution of the nation.KCNA quoted Choe Ryong-hae, president of the presidium of the SPA, as saying that Kim's legal status representing the state has been further solidified to firmly ensure the “monolithic guidance” of the supreme leader over all state affairs.The new constitution said the chair of the State Affairs Commission, a position held by Kim, is "elected" at the SPA in accordance with the unanimous will of all the North Korean people.Choe said the new constitution also authorizes Kim to promulgate legislative ordinances and major decrees and decisions and appoint or recall diplomatic envoys to foreign countries.