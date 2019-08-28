S. Korea's Industrial Output Up 1.2% in July

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's industrial output and investment both increased in July, while consumption declined for the second consecutive month.According to data by Statistics Korea, the country's industrial output increased one-point-two percent last month from a month earlier, the first growth in three months.In particular, production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries jumped two-point-six percent in July from a month earlier, posting the largest gain since November 2016 when it grew four-point-one percent.Retail sales, an indicator of consumption levels, dropped point-nine percent from a month earlier.However, facility investment increased two-point-one percent in July.Meanwhile, the coincident index, a metric that reflects current economic conditions in the business cycle, dropped point-one point last month.The leading indicator index, which predicts short-term economic performance, also dropped point-three points on-month.