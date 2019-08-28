Unsafe Levels of Radiation Detected in Japanese Processed Food Imports

Photo : KBS News

Government data shows that unsafe levels of radiation were detected in 19 processed food items imported from Japan over the past five years, according to an exclusive KBS report.Citing data from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, Rep. Chang Jung-sook of the minor Bareunmirae Party said Thursday that 16-point-eight tons of Japanese processed food imported between 2014 and the first half of this year were found to have contained levels of radioactivity beyond the legal limit.KBS has learned that the 19 items include chocolate, candy and coffee products of popular brands, as well as products from eight prefectures including and near Fukushima. Additional items include talc, processed nuts and processed fishery products.The food safety ministry said that those products were returned and did not reach consumer shelves in South Korea.South Korea restricts imports of seafood and certain agricultural products from and near the site of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear meltdown. Current restrictions do not extend to processed food.