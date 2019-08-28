Japanese Lawmaker to Visit S. Korea amid Tensions

Photo : KBS News

A Japanese lawmaker representing a group of Japanese parliamentarians pursuing exchanges with South Korean lawmakers will reportedly visit South Korea on Saturday.Japan's public broadcaster NHK said on Friday that Takeo Kawamura, secretary-general of the nonpartisan Japan-Korea Parliamentarians' Union, will make a four-day trip.The report said Kawamura, former chief cabinet secretary, will meet on Monday with Rep. Kang Chang-il of South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party. Kang chairs the South Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union.During the trip, Kawamura is expected to discuss the schedule of a joint meeting between the two unions.The two sides planned to hold their joint assembly on September 18 and 19 in Seoul but decided to postpone it in consideration of heightened tensions between the two nations.NHK said that Kawamura plans to push Seoul to respond to colonial-era disputes in a way commensurate with Tokyo’s position, and that he will also seek a meeting with South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon.