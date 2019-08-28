Bangkok Post: Moon Extends Olive Branch to Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says he will embrace and cooperate with Japan if and when it returns to the table for dialogue.Moon extended the proverbial olive branch in a written interview with Thailand's Bangkok Post published on Friday ahead of a three-state trip to Southeast Asia next week.Moon said that the South Korean government intends to resolve bilateral issues between the two Northeast Asian neighbors through diplomatic dialogue.He added that it makes no sense to impede each other's economies because of issues that lie outside of the economic realm, pointing out that a vicious cycle of response and counter-response is not desirable.The remarks follow somewhat more sternly-worded comments from the president Thursday, when he urged Japan to be honest regarding its economic retaliation.Japan removed South Korea from a list of trusted trade partners this week after rolling out export curbs on three key high-tech materials to South Korea last month.The moves are widely understood to be retaliation for the Supreme Court greenlighting of colonial-era grievance claims by individual South Koreans against Japanese companies last year.