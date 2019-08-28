Ex-YG Entertainment Chief Returns Home after 22 Hrs. of Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

The former chief of YG Entertainment Yang Hyun-suk returned home early Friday after being questioned for 22 hours by police over allegations of illegal overseas gambling, among other charges.Stepping out of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, Yang told reporters that he sincerely took part in the police investigation and provided a thorough explanation.Yang had been summoned Thursday morning to answer questions concerning allegations of overseas gambling and violating the Foreign Exchange Transaction Act to secure gambling funds.He is suspected of gambling billions worth of won in Las Vegas using money he borrowed in the U.S, a violation of the act. Police reportedly suspect that Yang may have gambled with YG Entertainment funds.Police also grilled Yang on allegations that he arranged sexual services for investors in Seoul back in 2014.