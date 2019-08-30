Moon Hopes for N. Korean Leader's Presence at S. Korea-ASEAN Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) will host a special summit in Busan this November, and President Moon Jae-in welcomed the presence of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the event. Moon says Kim’s attendance would positively affect the inter-Korea peace process, but said it would depend on concrete progress towards denuclearization.Celina Yoon has more.Report: President Moon Jae-in expressed hope that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would attend a gathering of leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) in South Korea.In a written interview with Thailand's Bangkok Post published on Friday, Moon said that it would be a very meaningful occasion for peace on the Korean Peninsula and in East Asia if Kim joins the South Korea-ASEAN special summit, scheduled for Nov. 25-26 in Busan.He added that Indonesian President Joko Widodo proposed inviting Kim. The proposal was made at a South Korea-ASEAN summit in Singapore late last year.In the interview, which comes ahead of his weeklong trip to Thailand, Myanmar and Laos next week, Moon said that Kim's attendance at the special summit should reflect progress in the peace process on the Korean Peninsula.The president said this includes dialogue between the U.S. and North Korea, and that South Korea will continue to engage in related consultations with ASEAN member states.When asked about the North Korean leader's pledge to pursue denuclearization, Moon said that Kim has personally made clear his commitment to do so on various occasions, including the three inter-Korean summits last year and the two summits with the U.S.However, Moon said that what matters most is for North Korea to actually put denuclearization into concrete action.Noting that ASEAN has served as an important conduit between North Korea and the international community, he hoped that it will play a big role in helping North Korea abandon its nuclear program and stand together with other countries through economic cooperation.Speaking on the ongoing trade dispute between South Korea and Japan, Moon described Tokyo’s export curbs against Seoul as unwarranted economic retaliation over historical issues.He said the moves are all the more shocking because Japan has benefited considerably from free trade over the years and actively championed such principles on the international stage.Moon, however, said he is ready to embrace and cooperate with Japan if and when it returns to the table for dialogue and cooperation. He asked ASEAN to help support such an outcome.Celina Yoon, KBS World Radio News.