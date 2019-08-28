KCC Nominee Vows to Tackle Online Fake News

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in’s pick to head the Korea Communications Commission has vowed to tackle online fake news which has surged sharply as of late.Han Sang-hyuk made the pledge during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly on Friday.He said intentionally-fabricated information and extremely hateful remarks spread online are distorting public opinion, deepening social conflicts and threatening democracy.He said he would exert his best efforts to forge a sound Internet culture that allows for democratic public opinion while guaranteeing freedom of expression.Han also stressed the need for efforts toward creating an environment of fair competition for foreign and domestic companies.Noting the example of Netflix entering the Korean market, the nominee said many domestic competitors had braced for financial and structural challenges, given the slowed demand as well as differing rules applied to the two groups.He pledged to support the competitiveness of Korean firms by providing assistance in their efforts to expand overseas. He also vowed to sternly punish any acts of discrimination against users.