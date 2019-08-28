Economy KOSPI Closes Friday Up 1.78%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 34-point-38 points, or one-point-78 percent, on Friday. It wraps the week at one-thousand-967-point-79.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining ten-point-98 points, or one-point-83 percent, to close at 610-point-55.



On the foreign exchange counter, the local currency strengthened five-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-211-point-two won.