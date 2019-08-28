Politics Gov't Aims for Highest-Ever Fiscal Execution Rate This Year

The government aims for the highest-ever fiscal execution rate this year and will seek oversight of both public and civic sectors to achieve the goal.



The Finance Ministry held a meeting Friday to examine fiscal execution and management performance.



The reported plan is to preemptively execute central government finances to minimize unused funds or those being carried over to next year. The government seeks 75 percent execution of the supplementary budget through September and its full use by year's end.



Over 80 percent of the extra budget allocated towards mitigating potential damages from Japan's export restrictions will be implemented by next month.



The Finance Ministry will also encourage public agencies to exceed their investment targets for this year.



Private sector projects will also receive incentives to encourage investments past the planned target of four-point-two trillion won for 2019.



Vice Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol who chaired Friday's meeting said a record 65-point-four percent fiscal execution was accomplished in the year's first half and promised efforts to continue this trend in the second half as well.