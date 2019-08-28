Politics Airport Corporation Supports Uzbek Children's Surgery Cost in S. Korea

The Incheon International Airport Corporation revealed Friday that it provided support for seven children from Uzbekistan suffering from heart issues to receive surgery in South Korea.



The Uzbek children were operated on at Sejong General Hospital in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, the country's first hospital specializing in heart disease.



The airport corporation said the children have fully recovered and returned home and that it provided for their airfare, medical costs and expenses during their stay in Korea.



The company signed a sponsorship deal with the Soo & Jin Love Addition Corporation and since last year has been inviting Uzbek children suffering from cardiac failure to Korea and paying for their surgeries.



The corporation's Chief Corporate Auditor Kim Kil-sung recently attended the seven children's send-off ceremony and expressed joy to see them healthy again.