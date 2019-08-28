US Surveillance Aircraft Flies over S. Korea to Monitor N. Korean Activities

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Air Force has reportedly dispatched a reconnaissance aircraft to the Korean Peninsula multiple times this week.Private aviation tracker Aircraft Spots said on Friday that an RC-135W flew from Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province toward Incheon via Seoul earlier in the day. The same type of aircraft was also detected the previous day while flying over Seoul and Gyeonggi.The dispatch could be part of usual operations by the U.S. military, but speculation was also raised that Washington may be augmenting surveillance activities due to possible additional missile launches by North Korea.As the main reconnaissance aircraft for the U.S. Air Force, the RC-135W can detect a forthcoming missile launch by gathering telemetry and other electronic intelligence data and can also track a missile’s trajectory.