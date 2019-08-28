Politics 'Gov't Carefully Reviewing Stance on Developing-Nation Status'

Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said that the government will carefully review the issue of South Korea maintaining its status in global trade as a developing nation with the national interest as the top priority.



Speaking at a meeting on Friday with trade experts held at the government complex in Seoul, Kim said other factors such as conditions at home and abroad, Korea's economic status, and the impact on the domestic economy will be considered comprehensively when making a decision.



One expert at the meeting stressed the need to prepare for the future since it will be difficult to retain the developing-nation status.



South Korea was requested to declare itself as a developed nation when it gained membership for the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in 1996, but it decided to remain a developing country by agreeing not to ask for preferential treatment in all areas except for agriculture.



However, U.S. President Donald Trump has rekindled the issue in recent days in relation to the reform of the World Trade Organization(WTO).



Experts believe that considering the global trend and Korea's standing within the international community, it will be difficult for the country to be granted developing-nation status if the WTO launches a new round of agricultural negotiations.