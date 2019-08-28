LKP Blasts Moon Gov't for Destroying Alliance with US

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has criticized the Moon Jae-in administration for destroying the South Korea-U.S. alliance and putting the country's survival at risk.In a party meeting Friday, LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won said the U.S. was openly protesting Seoul's decision to pull out of the General Security Of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA)with Japan and cited Washington's decision to skip this year's Seoul Defense Dialogue and U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris cancelling a number of key schedules.The criticism follows negative responses coming out of Washington over Seoul's decision to end GSOMIA with Tokyo.Na said despite such moves, Seoul's Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassador to ask Washington to stop expressing its grievances.She called the action "very dangerous behavior" due to which the bilateral alliance was falling apart.The floor leader added that the Moon administration broke down the economy, gave up on national security, is completely incompetent in diplomacy and now set to even destroy the Korea-U.S. alliance.The party's chief deputy floor leader Cheong Yang-seog also hinted at seeking a legal revision so that important security decisions would require parliamentary consent in the future.