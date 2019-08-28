Seoul Court Temporarily Retains Eight Elite High Schools' Status

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has accepted requests to temporarily suspend the execution of the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education’s decision to revoke the licenses of eight autonomous high schools in the capital city.In separate rulings on Friday, the Seoul Administrative Court defended its decisions by quoting the need to prevent “irreparable damage” to the respective schools and the rulings’ negligible potential impact on public welfare.Accordingly, the high schools will retain their elite school status until a final verdict is made in a related lawsuit between them and the Seoul education authorities.In July, the Seoul education office revoked the designation of a total of nine high schools in Seoul as an autonomous school citing their lack of qualifications.Eight of the schools defied the decision and filed four separate administrative lawsuits to nullify the education office’s move while applying for a stay-of-execution.Earlier, courts in Busan and Suwon accepted similar requests from two autonomous high schools in the regions.