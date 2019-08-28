Seoul to Seek Early Completion of US Military Base Relocation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s presidential office will work toward the early return of U.S. military bases set to be handed over to regional governments under the alliance’s relocation agreement.The decision was made on Friday during a meeting of the National Security Council standing committee, presided by Director Chung Eui-yong.There are 26 U.S. military bases that are slated to move or have completed relocation.In particular, South Korea will seek to launch the process of reclaiming Yongsan Garrison in Seoul by year’s end. It also aims to win early returns of four bases including those in Wonju, Bupyeong and Dongducheon to mitigate the regions' social and economic problems caused by a protracted transition.Meanwhile, NSC standing members reaffirmed Seoul’s stance to continue diplomatic efforts to have Tokyo retract its economic retaliatory measures against South Korea, and urged the Japanese government to respond.