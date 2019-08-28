S. Korea, Japan, China Agree to Expand Cultural Exchanges, Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, Japan and China will advance cultural and tourism exchanges in the next ten years, despite ongoing diplomatic rows among the neighbor nations.Culture ministers of the three countries reached the agreement on Friday, wrapping their annual trilateral meeting held in Incheon.Evaluating outcomes of their cooperation over the past 10 years, the culture ministers also discussed their vision for collaboration over the coming decade.They agreed to enhance youth exchanges and cultural cooperation linked to the fourth industrial revolution.Continuing the success of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, the three countries committed to hold joint cultural programs on the sidelines of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.In his keynote speech, South Korean Culture Minister Park Yang-woo delivered his hope cultural collaboration will lead to their joint prosperity and peaceful coexistence.