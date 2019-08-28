N. Korean Vice FM Warns US Not to Test Patience

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior North Korean official has warned that expectations for talks with the U.S. are fading.In a statement Saturday, the North's First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said her country was pushed into a situation where all measures it has taken so far need to be reconsidered.Regarding U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's remark Tuesday that North Korea's “rogue” behavior could not be ignored, the vice minister said she is very curious to know why Washington's top diplomat made such a "thoughtless" remark.Choe said Pyongyang will observe what calculations Pompeo has.She said the U.S. better not put North Korea's patience to the test through such remarks if it does not want to have bitter regrets later on.