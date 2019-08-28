66% of S. Korea-Japan Air Routes Affected by Boycott

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese daily reported that two out of three flights connecting South Korea and Japan have been suspended or scaled back amid worsening bilateral relations and the boycott Japan movement in Korea.The Yomiuri Shimbun said Saturday that according to its tally, eleven airlines were servicing 128 direct flight routes between the two countries but that 43 of them now have been or are expected to be suspended.For another 42 routes, the number of flights already have been or will be reduced, which means that over 66 percent of air routes connecting Korea and Japan are being affected.Japan's Sankei Shimbun newspaper put out an estimate on Saturday that if the number of South Koreans who visit Japan drops by half, the amount spent by Korean tourists in the country will decrease by 300 billion yen or more than three-point-three trillion won.