LKP Calls for Delaying Minister Nominee's Hearing

Photo : KBS News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party says the scheduled confirmation hearing for justice minister nominee Cho Kuk should be pushed back to ensure that his family members also testify in the hearing due to various allegations.Representative Kim Do-eup, the LKP's senior member on the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee, held a news conference Saturday morning and stressed the importance of holding a "substantive hearing" by adopting key witnesses for attendance so that the various allegations surrounding Cho and his family can come to light.Calling Cho the "worst ever justice nominee in history," Kim vehemently denied speculation that his party wanted to prevent the hearing from taking place.The ruling party and two opposition parties previously agreed to hold Cho's confirmation hearing for two days next week but have yet to agree on who will testify at the hearing.The ruling Democratic Party wants the hearing to take place as agreed to on Monday and Tuesday while the opposition wants to reschedule it to after a bipartisan agreement is reached on the witness list.