S. Korean Lawmakers Visit Dokdo to Condemn Japan's Export Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of South Korean lawmakers visited the country's easternmost islets of Dokdo on Saturday and urged Japan to withdraw its trade restrictions against South Korea.Three lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party, along with three other independent legislators, flew to the islets and condemned Japan's export curbs.The six lawmakers also condemned Japan for making territorial claims on the easternmost islets, criticizing the labeling of the Dokdo islets as Japanese territory on the official 2020 Tokyo Olympics website.The lawmakers also urged Japan to make sincere efforts to settle historical disputes and offer a sincere apology over Japan's wartime forced labor.Japan's Foreign Ministry lodged a complaint over the visit.According to Kyodo News, Kenji Kanasugi, director-general of the Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, telephoned Kim Kyung-han, political minister at the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo to make the protest.Kanasugi reportedly told Kim that the islands are “an inherent part of Japanese territory in light of historical facts and international law” and such a visit is “unacceptable and extremely regrettable."