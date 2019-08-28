S. Korea, US to Complete Relocation of CFC to Pyeongtaek by 2021

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States reportedly plan to complete the relocation of their Combined Forces Command (CFC) headquarters out of Seoul by 2021.According to the CFC and defense ministry officials on Sunday, the two allies recently decided to complete the relocation of the CFC headquarters to the U.S.' Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek by the end of 2021.The officials said the plan will be finally approved by their defense chiefs during the Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) set to be held late in October or early November in Seoul.In June, Seoul and Washington agreed to relocate the CFC headquarters from Seoul's Yongsan Garrison to Camp Humphreys.The envisioned relocation is expected to be followed by South Korea retaking its wartime operational control (OPCON) from the United States in 2022.