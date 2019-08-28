Moon Embarks on Trip to Thailand, Myanmar, Laos

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in embarked on a tour to Thailand, Myanmar and Laos on Sunday as part of a diplomatic initiative to strengthen South Korea's partnerships with the Southeast Asian nations.The president will begin his three-nation tour with an official visit to Thailand for three days. In Bangkok, Moon is scheduled to hold summit talks with Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Monday to discuss ways to expand cooperation in the infrastructure and digital industries.On Tuesday, he will head to Myanmar for meetings with its state councilor and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.During the state visit from Tuesday to Thursday, Moon will attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the South Korea-Myanmar Economic Cooperation Industrial Complex situated north of Yangon.Starting on Thursday, the president will make a state visit to Laos, where he will meet with President Bounnhang Vorachith and Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation.Moon it scheduled to return home on Friday afternoon.The trip will make him the first South Korean leader to visit Thailand and Myanmar in seven years and the first-ever South Korean leader to visit Laos.With the six-day journey, Moon will fulfill his promise to visit all of the ten member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) during his presidency under his administration's New Southern Policy drive.