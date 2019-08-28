Top Office Negative about Proposal to Delay Justice Minister Nominee's Confirmation Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office is negative about a minor opposition party's proposal of delaying a parliamentary confirmation hearing for justice minister nominee Cho Kuk.Bareunmirae Party Floor Leader Oh Shin-hwan on Sunday proposed that Cho's confirmation hearing currently set for Monday and Tuesday, be postponed to Thursday and Friday, and that Cho's wife and brother be called in as witnesses.The presidential office did not issue an official statement on the proposal but a senior Cheong Wa Dae official told Yonhap News that the hearing should be held as scheduled, voicing opposition to delays.Another presidential official reportedly said that even if the hearing is postponed to Thursday, the opposition bloc could demand a delay again on some other excuses. The official also voiced opposition to calling Cho's family members to his hearing as witnesses.Cho Kuk, a law professor who served as senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, is at the center of intensifying bickering between ruling and major opposition parties. Political parties have agreed to open a two-day hearing on Monday but failed to reach a deal on details, including the list of witnesses.