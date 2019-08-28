Moon to Hold Summit with Thai Prime Minister Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in arrived in Bangkok Sunday evening, kicking off a weeklong tour to Thailand, Myanmar and Laos.Moon will hold summit talks with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Monday to discuss bilateral cooperation in high-tech industries. The two will also attend a ceremony and sign memorandums of understanding and agreements before issuing a joint statement.The president will also meet with Thai veterans who fought alongside South Koreans during the Korean War and express gratitude for their devotion and sacrifice.Moon plans to participate in a Bangkok event on Monday afternoon called the "Fourth Industrial Revolution Showcase,” where he will present a vision for bilateral partnerships in digitalization, biohealth, smart factories and future vehicles.The president will also deliver a keynote speech at a related business forum before meeting with members of the Korean community in Thailand.Moon is the first South Korean president to visit Thailand in seven years. Upon concluding his trip there as well as to Myanmar and Laos, he will fulfill a key commitment to visit all ten Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states as president.