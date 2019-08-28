Moon Says Justice Minister Nominee Controversy Calls for Review of College Entrance System

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Sunday ordered a review of the country's college entrance system amid allegations that the daughter of his justice minister nominee may have inflated her credentials when applying for universities.According to Presidential Secretary for Public Relations Yoon Do-han, Moon acknowledged to senior ruling bloc officials shortly before departing for a three-nation tour to Southeast Asia that there is controversy surrounding the family of nominee Cho Kuk.He went on to say that beyond that controversy lies a requirement to re-examine the college entrance system as a whole.The president added that unfair factors in the education system have harmed the nation’s youth and deprived them of opportunity, ordering officials to craft substantial measures to uphold equality in education.The comments were Moon’s first made publicly regarding allegations that Cho's daughter earned entry to a prestigious private university due in part to an academic paper to which her contributions were greatly inflated.