DP Condemns Ultra-right Japanese Lawmaker's Call for Waging War to Regain Dokdo

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ruling Democratic Party(DP) on Sunday condemned a Japanese lawmaker for suggesting that war is the only way for Japan to “regain” the Dokdo islets from South Korea.In a tweet posted Saturday, Hodaka Maruyama of the fringe The Party to Protect the People from NHK suggested the need for Japan to bring about war to take the East Sea islets.Maruyama had earlier in May made similarly bombastic suggestions regarding some Kiril Islands that both Japan and Russia claim as their own.His comments on Dokdo came the same day as a visit to the islets by a group of South Korean lawmakers.DP floor spokesperson Park Chan-dae strongly criticized the remark, calling it reckless and unacceptable. Park added the comment is inauspicious, as it comes at a time of “economic war” by Japan against South Korea.He urged Seoul to take a stern measure against the remark.